Historic accord that paved path to peace: The lasting significance of Hudaybiyyah treaty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) As the blessed month of Rabiul Awal dawns, Muslims across the world celebrate the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) with immense joy and spiritual fervor.

More than a commemoration of the birthday anniversary, it is a reminder of the timeless values of peace, reconciliation, and justice the holy Prophet (PBUH) brought to a divided and war-torn Arabian Peninsula.

Among the many chapters of the Prophet’s (PBUH) mission that changed the course of history, the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah, signed in 628 CE (6 AH), stands as a shining example of visionary leadership and strategic diplomacy that paved the way for the peaceful spread of Islam.

“It was in the sixth year after Hijrah when the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), along with 1,400 of his companions, set out from Madinah intending to perform Umrah in Makkah,” said Professor Dr Abdul Ghafoor, former Director of the Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre, Peshawar, in an exclusive talk with APP.

Clad in simple garments of pilgrimage and carrying no weapons, their peaceful intentions were unmistakable. However, the Quraysh, the powerful tribe of Makkah and long-standing adversaries of Islam, barred their entry into the sacred city, escalating tensions to the brink of armed conflict.

Against this backdrop, the Prophet (PBUH) chose negotiation over confrontation, which proved a key decision that led to the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah, signed on the rocky plains of Hudaybiyyah near holy city of Makkah.

The terms of the treaty appeared disadvantageous at first. Muslims were to return to Madinah without performing Umrah, but could return the following year only for three days. A ten-year truce was declared. Any Makkian who fled to Madinah without permission from their guardian would be returned; however, Muslims fleeing to Makkah would not be returned. Additionally, tribes could align freely with either party.

“Many companions were deeply disheartened by the seemingly one-sided agreement,” Dr Ghafoor explained. “Some even questioned the wisdom of accepting such one-sided terms. But the holy Prophet (PBUH) foresaw what others could not — the long-term potential of peace and bloodless conquer of Makkah.”

"Far from a political retreat, the treaty turned out to be a strategic masterstroke. For the first time, the Quraysh recognized the Muslims as a legitimate political and religious entity, opening the door to broader acceptance," Dr Ghafoor said.

He said the truce allowed Muslims to focus on the peaceful propagation of islam across Arabia.

Missionaries and messengers moved freely, preaching Islam and educating communities.

“More people embraced Islam in the two years after Hudaybiyyah than in the entire preceding decade,” Dr Ghafoor said. “The treaty allowed the true message of Islam, ie, peace, justice, and mercy, to reach people without the shadow of war.”

Even under provocation, the Muslims upheld their commitment to the treaty, winning moral ground and admiration from many former skeptics.

Eventually, the Quraysh’s breach of the treaty offered the Muslims a justified cause for action. In 630 CE, the Prophet (PBUH) led a 10,000 followers in conquest of Makkah happened without bloodshed.

The holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and His followers conquered Makkah without any resistance and converted the city into Islam's holiest place due to holy Kaaba, where Muslims come for Hajj and Umrah throughout the year, seeking mercy and forgiveness.

In an unprecedented display of mercy, unity, and strategic leadership, holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had entered the holy city of Makkah at the head of a 10,000-strong army not as a conqueror seeking revenge, but as a peacemaker opening a new chapter in Islamic and Arabian history.

The historic conquest of Makkah has given a clear lesson to keep moving consistently towards the right direction with trust in God to achieve a goal, believing in Allah’s help and promoting tolerance, high moral values and forgiveness.

The conquest of Makkah, marked a pivotal moment in the spread of Islam, solidifying the holy Prophet (PBUH)'s influence across the Arabian Peninsula and brought positive revolution in lives of billions of people.

Dr Ghafoor said Treaty of Hudaybiyyah continues to inspire modern diplomacy and conflict resolution. Analysts draw parallels with peace-building efforts in various parts of the world, from interfaith dialogue to political negotiations in war-torn regions.

“It's a remarkable example of peace through strategic patience,” says Dr Ghafoor. “Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught the world that power is not just in the sword but in restraint, wisdom, and faith in timing.

Today, the site of Hudaybiyyah, marked quietly near the outskirts of Makkah, reminds pilgrims and scholars alike that true leadership is often found in moments of compromise, not conquest.

As the world grapples with conflicts both religious and political, the treaty of Hudaybiyyah stands as a beacon, showing that peace, even when unpopular, can lead to transformation far beyond the battlefield and brings last prosperity.