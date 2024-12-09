Open Menu

Historic Agreement Signs To Empower Rural Communities In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Historic agreement signs to empower rural communities in Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) In a groundbreaking ceremony, the planning and development department of the Sindh Government and the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) signed a landmark agreement to implement the People's Poverty Reduction Program (PPRP) in various districts of Sindh on Monday.

According to Media consultant of the SRSO, Jamil Ahmed, the agreement aims to reduce poverty in rural areas by empowering women through social mobilization, income generation and community investment funds.

The program will cover 100% of rural Union Councils (UCs) in Hyderabad and other districts, benefiting thousands of marginalized communities.

Provincial Minister of Energy and Planning Department, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah graced the occasion and expressed his views on the successful implementation of PPRP in various districts of Sindh. The Director General of the Directorate of People's Poverty Reduction, P&DD Government of Sindh and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SRSO signed the agreement, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards poverty reduction in Sindh.

This agreement is a testament to the Sindh Government's commitment to uplifting the lives of rural communities and empowering women to become agents of change.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Nasir Women Media Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

14 minutes ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 days ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 days ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan