Historic agreement signs to empower rural communities in Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) In a groundbreaking ceremony, the planning and development department of the Sindh Government and the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) signed a landmark agreement to implement the People's Poverty Reduction Program (PPRP) in various districts of Sindh on Monday.

According to Media consultant of the SRSO, Jamil Ahmed, the agreement aims to reduce poverty in rural areas by empowering women through social mobilization, income generation and community investment funds.

The program will cover 100% of rural Union Councils (UCs) in Hyderabad and other districts, benefiting thousands of marginalized communities.

Provincial Minister of Energy and Planning Department, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah graced the occasion and expressed his views on the successful implementation of PPRP in various districts of Sindh. The Director General of the Directorate of People's Poverty Reduction, P&DD Government of Sindh and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SRSO signed the agreement, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards poverty reduction in Sindh.

This agreement is a testament to the Sindh Government's commitment to uplifting the lives of rural communities and empowering women to become agents of change.