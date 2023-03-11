UrduPoint.com

Historic And Colourful Chiraghan Festival Kicks Off

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Lahore's historic and colorful Chiraghan Festival has started and thousands of traditional lamps were lit at the shrine of great Sufi Punjabi poet Shah Hussain. Caretaker Auqaf Minister Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir inaugurated three days celebrations. Mela Chiraghan is held every year on the occasion of the Urs of Punjabi poet Shah Hussain, also known as Madhulal Hussain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Lahore's historic and colorful Chiraghan Festival has started and thousands of traditional lamps were lit at the shrine of great Sufi Punjabi poet Shah Hussain. Caretaker Auqaf Minister Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir inaugurated three days celebrations. Mela Chiraghan is held every year on the occasion of the Urs of Punjabi poet Shah Hussain, also known as Madhulal Hussain. Thousands of pilgrims attended the Mela Chiraghan. Caretaker Auqaf Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir paid tribute to Shah Hussain by laying a wreath on the shrine and recited Fatiha. The Auqaf Department of Punjab also organised a Qwali mehfil on the occasion of Mela Chiraghan. Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari and a large number of visitors participated in the celebrations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said that Hazrat Shah Hussain's Punjabi Kafees, a type of Sufi poetry, convey the message of peace and guidance.

"Undoubtedly, Shah Hussain's poetry is relevant even after passing centuries. The festival of lights also signals the arrival of spring", he figured. Caretaker Auqaf Minister said that Mela Chiraghan has been made a part of Punjab government's Jashan Biharan celebrations. "On the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the celebrations will end on March 12, today", said Mr. Nasir. On this occasion, Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari said that Shah Hussain always stressed on religious harmony and tolerance in his poetry. "Today we have to publicize the message of Shah Hussain again", he stressed. He said that the Auqaf department will ensure the provision of all possible facilities for the pilgrims during the Mela Chiraghan.

