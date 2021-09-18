Historic Bhera city trestoration work o start soon: DG WCLA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari Saturday visited the historic city of Bhera.

He inspected the historic railway station, Chakwala Darwaza, Laluwala Darwaza, Peeli Kothi, Chatti Pali, Gulab Garhwala temple, Gurdwara and Sher Shah Suri mosque in detail.

The WCLA DG said the restoration and renovation work at the historic city would be started soon in the light of the Punjab chief minister's orders.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bhera Muhammad Murtaza gave a briefing on the 500-year history of the historic city.

Rashid Makhdoom, consultant Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan, Najam Saqib, Director Conservation WCLA, were also present.