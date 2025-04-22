Historic British-era Water Tank Likely To Convert Into Rooftop Restaurant
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) A 19th-century water tank, located on the iconic Water Works Road near Ghanta Ghar, Multan, is being considered for transformation into a rooftop restaurant as part of efforts to preserve and repurpose the city’s heritage.
Assistant Director of the Walled City Project Multan, Umair Ghazanfar, confirmed conservation work is currently underway and expected to be completed within four months. The massive iron tank, standing on sturdy steel columns and long visible to generations of Multanis, has long been a landmark of the area. Constructed during the British era, the tank dates back to 1888, the year when Multan was granted the status of a Town Committee under British rule. Measuring approximately 70 feet in length and 45 feet in width, the tank was capable of storing around 400,000 gallons of water. Despite its imposing above-ground structure, nearly 75% of its height lies below the surface, highlighting the depth and strength of its foundation, said Walled City guide Amir Bashir.
Similarly, Umair Ghazanfar shared that extensive structural repairs were being undertaken. “Where the iron has rusted away, new plates will be installed. We are working on two proposals — one is to convert it into a rooftop restaurant, and the other is to allow visitors access to the top, similar to how Damdama has been made accessible to tourists,” he explained.
“However, the priority is to develop it into a rooftop restaurant, which would offer a unique blend of heritage and modern experience, he stated.
Over the decades, the tank fell out of use. In 2012, Deputy Commissioner Naseem Sadiq attempted to repurpose the structure to supply water to fire brigade vehicles. However, due to significant leakage, the plan was abandoned after the water flooded the adjacent road and caused structural damage, added Amir Bashir.
“Growing up, I always saw this tank but never knew when or why it was built,” said Amir Bashir. “It turns out this was a marvel of its time, with motors to pump water into its belly. One of those motors still exists today. Now, the tank holds no water, but only memories.”
The effort to preserve this forgotten engineering feat represents a growing recognition of Multan’s layered urban history. If turned into a rooftop restaurant, the site may once again serve the public — this time, not with water, but with a taste of history, Amir concludes.
Recent Stories
Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Historic British-era water tank likely to convert into rooftop restaurant2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will nerve leave Kashmiris in their just struggle for self determination: Wajiha Qamar22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan enhances biosafety governance with digital training for GM oversight22 minutes ago
-
One arrested over charge of aerial firing at wedding in DI Khan22 minutes ago
-
World Earth Day 2025: Minister calls for collective action to protect planet22 minutes ago
-
Youth killed as tractor overturns31 minutes ago
-
Man injured31 minutes ago
-
Two notorious "honey trap" gangs busted, 16 arrested among cops31 minutes ago
-
Son killed, father survives over resistance during dacoity in DI Khan31 minutes ago
-
State Minister urge climate action on World Earth Day 202532 minutes ago
-
National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency becomes independent authority32 minutes ago
-
Every effort to be made to turn KTH into a model institution: Chairman BoGs32 minutes ago