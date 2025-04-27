Historic British-Era Water Tank Likely To Convert Into Rooftop Restaurant
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 12:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A 19th-century water tank, located on the iconic Water Works Road near Ghanta
Ghar, Multan, is being considered for transformation into a rooftop restaurant as
part of efforts to preserve and repurpose the city’s heritage.
Assistant Director of the Walled City Project Multan, Umair Ghazanfar, confirmed
conservation work was currently underway and expected to be completed within
four months. The massive iron tank, standing on sturdy steel columns and long
visible to generations of Multanis, has long been a landmark of the area. Constructed
during the British era, the tank dates back to 1888, the year when Multan was granted
the status of a Town Committee under British rule. Measuring approximately 70 feet
in length and 45 feet in width, the tank was capable of storing around 400,000 gallons
of water.
Despite its imposing above-ground structure, nearly 75 percent of its height lies below
the surface, highlighting the depth and strength of its foundation, said walled city guide
Amir Bashir.
Similarly, Umair Ghazanfar shared that extensive structural repairs were being undertaken.
“Where the iron has rusted away, new plates will be installed. We are working on two
proposals — one is to convert it into a rooftop restaurant, and the other is to allow
visitors access to the top, similar to how Damdama has been made accessible to
tourists,” he explained.
“However, the priority is to develop it into a rooftop restaurant, which would offer
a unique blend of heritage and modern experience, he stated. Over the decades,
the tank fell out of use.
In 2012, Deputy Commissioner Naseem Sadiq attempted to repurpose the structure
to supply water to fire brigade vehicles. However, due to significant leakage, the plan
was abandoned after the water flooded the adjacent road and caused structural damage,
added Amir Bashir.
He further remarked “Growing up, I always saw this tank but never knew when or why
it was built”. “It turns out this was a marvel of its time, with motors to pump water into
its belly. One of those motors still exists today. Now, the tank holds no water, but only
memories.” The effort to preserve this forgotten engineering feat represents a growing
recognition of Multan’s layered urban history. If turned into a rooftop restaurant, the site
may once again serve the public — this time, not with water, but with a taste of history,
Amir Bashir added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
South Punjab expects good mango yield as fruiting appears promising1 minute ago
-
DIG Tariq & SSP operations holds open courts1 minute ago
-
Historic British-Era Water Tank likely to convert into rooftop restaurant1 minute ago
-
Pakistan united against India's malicious narratives: Kohistani says11 minutes ago
-
Schools using social media platforms to attract 'online summer camp registrations'11 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits injured, arrested after firing on police21 minutes ago
-
PM's Youth Laptop scheme 2025 gains momentum, empowering students21 minutes ago
-
PMYP makes significant strides in youth empowerment21 minutes ago
-
Police party attacked while recovering stolen items on suspect's indication21 minutes ago
-
ITP facilitates 42,000 citizens, collects 121 mln in revenue21 minutes ago
-
Drought-resistant bacteria research offers hope for wheat production51 minutes ago
-
Over 80 percent bike-riding students found sans helmets1 hour ago