UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Historic Budget Presented By Govt: PTI Leader

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:33 PM

Historic budget presented by govt: PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Deputy General Secretary Insaf Youth Wing Punjab Sarfraz Ahmed has termed the financial budget 2021-22 presented by the federal government historic and said that a balanced and pro-people budget was unveiled despite difficult circumstances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Deputy General Secretary Insaf Youth Wing Punjab Sarfraz Ahmed has termed the financial budget 2021-22 presented by the Federal government historic and said that a balanced and pro-people budget was unveiled despite difficult circumstances.

Talking to APP here on Friday to comment on salient features of the federal budget for fiscal year 2021-22, he said that the PTI led government has announced multiple measures to provide relief to the general public and no extra burden was put on them in the budget.

As committed by the federal government to provide maximum facilitation to the common man, burden of taxes was further reduced on commodities used by the people, he said adding that huge incentives were announced by the federal government for various sectors including agriculture, traders and auto industry which will boost economic activities in the country.

He said that raise had been announced in salaries of the government employees and pensioners whereas no additional tax was imposed on them.

Various tax exemptions had been announced by the government which was a step towards bringing ease in lives of the people besides enhancing their purchasing power.

The steps and initiatives being taken by the federal government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan will put the country on road to real progress and prosperity, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Budget Agriculture Road Man Progress Sarfraz Ahmed Government Industry

Recent Stories

Today PSL Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gla ..

11 minutes ago

Govt proposes Rs 91 bln for ensuring water securit ..

3 minutes ago

Budgetary allocation increased to Rs 54b for KP's ..

4 minutes ago

Hotels, wedding halls' owners asked to get themsel ..

4 minutes ago

Budget 2021-22; govt. proposes Rs 20 bln for PIA, ..

4 minutes ago

Russian, UK Foreign Ministers to Speak by Phone Ne ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.