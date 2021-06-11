Historic budget presented by govt: PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Deputy General Secretary Insaf Youth Wing Punjab Sarfraz Ahmed has termed the financial budget 2021-22 presented by the federal government historic and said that a balanced and pro-people budget was unveiled despite difficult circumstances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Deputy General Secretary Insaf Youth Wing Punjab Sarfraz Ahmed has termed the financial budget 2021-22 presented by the Federal government historic and said that a balanced and pro-people budget was unveiled despite difficult circumstances.

Talking to APP here on Friday to comment on salient features of the federal budget for fiscal year 2021-22, he said that the PTI led government has announced multiple measures to provide relief to the general public and no extra burden was put on them in the budget.

As committed by the federal government to provide maximum facilitation to the common man, burden of taxes was further reduced on commodities used by the people, he said adding that huge incentives were announced by the federal government for various sectors including agriculture, traders and auto industry which will boost economic activities in the country.

He said that raise had been announced in salaries of the government employees and pensioners whereas no additional tax was imposed on them.

Various tax exemptions had been announced by the government which was a step towards bringing ease in lives of the people besides enhancing their purchasing power.

The steps and initiatives being taken by the federal government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan will put the country on road to real progress and prosperity, he added.