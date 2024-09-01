Historic climate camp in Balochistan: A Milestone in Climate awareness

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Balochistan, located on the frontline of the global climate crisis, is bearing the brunt of climate change's impacts. Rising temperatures, droughts, and extreme weather events are affecting the region's ecosystems, livelihoods, and communities.

These issues were discussed extensively at the first-ever youth camp organised in Balochistan on climate crisis, said a press release issued on Sunday.

The statement said Madat Balochistan, a women-led indigenous organisation, successfully hosted the first-ever climate camp in Balochistan, held in Ormara.

Co-founded and lead organiser of the event, 17-year-old Nafeesa Baloch said, “I represented Balochistan at COP27, COP28, SB58, and the UN Water Conference and this groundbreaking event with about 50-70 attendees aimed to raise awareness about climate change in the region.”

Alongside Madat Balochistan, youth organisations from all over the country participated and helped organise two-day event. Booni Environmental academy from the Gilgit Baltistan region and Youth Climate Activists Pakistan presented various sessions on climate adaptation and resilience.

Hania Imran, another youth climate activist and organiser, shared, “Balochistan’s youth are on the frontlines of the climate crisis, and productive climate education camps that share resources and opportunities with them are a step in the right direction.”

Didar Ali, an organiser from Gilgit, said, “The aim of the camp was to empower local communities to take action against climate change and foster global leadership.”

The event mainly featured interactive sessions around climate crisis issues, informative presentations and a tree plantation session. In the end, 95% of participants reported a better understanding of climate change and its impacts and 80% expressed a willingness to take action in their local communities. The event ended with a certificate and award distribution ceremony.

The participants said that by amplifying the voices of Balochistan's climate activists, Nafeesa and Madat Balochistan are bringing attention to the region's overlooked climate crisis, demanding action, and inspiring a new generation of climate leaders.

