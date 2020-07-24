Historic Day in Turkey: First Jumma prayer at Hagia Sophia after 86 years

(@fidahassanain)

Thousands of worshipers including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gathered at Hagia Sophia to offer first Juma prayer after 86 years of long internal.

ISTANBUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2020) Muslims offered first “Juma prayer” at Hagia Sophia after long interval of 86 years here on Friday.

President Recept Tayyip Erdogan, other political leaders and people from different walks of life offered “Juma Prayer” at Hagia Sophia—which originally was a church—then was made a museum and now after 86 years of long internal was turned again into a mosque.

The inner and outer courtyard, small roads and streets outside the main premises of the mosque were crowded with thousands and thousands of worshipers who had reached there to offer first “jumma prayers”.

The Holy Quran was openly recited before the prayer and “Salam” [peace] was read loudly to pay homage to the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon on this occasion.

Hagia Sophia became the top trend on Twitter as “Juma prayer” started with thousands and thousands of worshipers just in the heart of the city.

Critics came down hard upon Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan and incumbent government for turning Hagia Sophia again into a mosque.

tv channels from around the world ran “Jumma Prayer at Hagia Mosque” live.

There was huge excitement in Pakistan when all TV channels ran it live on Friday, showing first Jumma prayer after 86 years of long interval.

The experts of international affairs have termed it an important matter as different views will come on it, especially from the followers of Kemal Ataturk.

The Muslim world except the Arabian countries lauded the Turkish government for taking big step of turning Hagia Sophia into a mosque.

The scholars in Pakistan also appreciated President Erdogan for his historic decision for opening Hagia Sophia for prayers and offering “Juma prayer” there despite huge criticism from around the world.

Strict security arrangments were made on the occasion to control any untoward incident in and outside the mosque.