Historic Display Of Unity In NA: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said there was a historic display of unity in the National Assembly as 180 members of the House reposed their full confidence in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"Historic display of Unity and Strength - 180," the minister wrote on her Twitter handle, attaching the "supplementary orders of the day" that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will move the resolution in the National Assembly reposing full confidence in the leadership of the prime minister.

