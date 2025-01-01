Historic fireworks display held at Governor House as new year start

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A historic fireworks display was organized here at Governor House Sindh as New Year 2025 started Tuesday mid-night.

Governor House spokesperson said that a record huge fireworks on the directives of Governor Kamran Khan.

Tessori,

A large number of people watched the fireworks at the Governor House as the date changed after 12 o'clock at midnight.

A spokesperson said by setting a world record, another promise made by the Governor Sindh was fulfilled.

Tessori felicitated the people on setting a world record for fireworks at the Governor's House.