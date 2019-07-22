UrduPoint.com
Historic Gathering For Premier In US 'proof Of His Popularity': Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed what she called "the historic gathering for Prime Minister Imran Khan in the United States" as the proof of premier's popularity.She took to Twitter, and stated that PM Khan has always proved his opponents and critics �false' through strong determination and struggle.

"Pakistani expatriate community in the US has made history by according a historic welcome to Imran Khan [at Capitol One Arena in Washington]," she said."The PM presented the vision of Naya Pakistan in front of the Pakistanis there and the concept of establishing a state on the foundation of Riyasat-e-Madina where the rulers are answerable [for their acts]...to get rid the country of the curse of corruption and where the state spends on poor and needy," she added.

"Imran Khan is the identity of Pakistan across the world," she concluded.

