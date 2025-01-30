Historic Health Measures Being Taken In Punjab: Khawaja Salman
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is spearheading historic health initiatives to improve healthcare services across the province.
The minister made these remarks while addressing an awareness seminar titled 'Role of Diet, Lifestyle, Alternative Medicine, and Financial Wellness in the Treatment of Physical and Mental Illnesses' at the Governor's House on Thursday.
Speaking as the special guest, the minister highlighted the growing burden of diseases in society and its impact on the healthcare system. “The increasing disease burden places significant pressure on our health infrastructure. To live a healthy life, we must adopt healthier lifestyles and focus on prevention to reduce this burden,” he stated.
The minister highlighted several flagship healthcare projects initiated by the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. These include the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Programme, the Chief Minister’s Dialysis Programme, and the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant. He also revealed that the first-ever 915-bed Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research is being constructed in Lahore, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s healthcare history. Additionally, state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Institutes of Cardiology are being established in Lahore and Sargodha to provide advanced cardiac care.
Khawaja Salman Rafique stressed the importance of awareness seminars in enhancing public knowledge about health and wellness. He commended Wasif Nagi and his team for organizing the event, which aimed to educate participants on the role of diet, lifestyle, alternative medicine, and financial wellness in managing physical and mental health.
The Punjab Health Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to improving healthcare services and ensuring accessibility for all citizens. “These historic measures are a testament to the Punjab government’s dedication to public health. We are working tirelessly to provide state-of-the-art medical facilities and promote preventive healthcare,” he said.
The event concluded with a call to action for citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles and take advantage of the government’s healthcare initiatives to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.
The seminar was attended by prominent figures, including Dean of the Institute of Public Health Professor Saira Afzal, Dr. Arif Siddiqui, Chairman of the Alternative Medicine Task Force Dr. Azhar Khan, and CEO of Project BULL Makhdoom Ali. A large number of women and men also participated, reflecting the community’s interest in health and wellness initiatives.
