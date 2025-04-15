Historic Increase in Sikh Pilgrims reflects Pakistan’s religious diplomacy: Arora

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, said on Tuesday that for the first time in Pakistan’s history such a large number of Indian Sikh pilgrims are visiting the country for a religious pilgrimage.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that the historic visa expansion stands as a powerful symbol of interfaith diplomacy, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to religious harmony.

He said that in 2025, Pakistan issued a record-breaking visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for the Baisakhi festival, more than double the usual quota.

"There has been a 72 per cent increase in Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur this year, he added.

He further said that these numbers were reflecting growing confidence in Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate religious tourism.

The Government of Pakistan intends to rehabilitate at least 46 more Gurdwaras along with other religious sites of Hinduism and Buddhism to preserve cultural heritage and promote inclusivity, he added.

He said that the promotion of religious tourism not only contributes to the economy but also helps in projecting Pakistan’s soft image globally.