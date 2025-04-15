Open Menu

Historic Increase In Sikh Pilgrims Reflects Pakistan’s Religious Diplomacy: Arora

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 10:28 PM

Historic Increase in Sikh Pilgrims reflects Pakistan’s religious diplomacy: Arora

Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, said on Tuesday that for the first time in Pakistan’s history such a large number of Indian Sikh pilgrims are visiting the country for a religious pilgrimage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, said on Tuesday that for the first time in Pakistan’s history such a large number of Indian Sikh pilgrims are visiting the country for a religious pilgrimage.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that the historic visa expansion stands as a powerful symbol of interfaith diplomacy, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to religious harmony.

He said that in 2025, Pakistan issued a record-breaking visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for the Baisakhi festival, more than double the usual quota.

"There has been a 72 per cent increase in Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur this year, he added.

He further said that these numbers were reflecting growing confidence in Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate religious tourism.

The Government of Pakistan intends to rehabilitate at least 46 more Gurdwaras along with other religious sites of Hinduism and Buddhism to preserve cultural heritage and promote inclusivity, he added.

He said that the promotion of religious tourism not only contributes to the economy but also helps in projecting Pakistan’s soft image globally.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives North Macedonia FM, si ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives North Macedonia FM, signs MoUs

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility participates in Gulf Traffic We ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility participates in Gulf Traffic Week 2025

1 minute ago
 PM announces massive incentives for overseas Pakis ..

PM announces massive incentives for overseas Pakistanis with employment job quot ..

6 minutes ago
 Divisional Commissioner asked mobile companies to ..

Divisional Commissioner asked mobile companies to improve network in Mirpur

5 minutes ago
 Board installs 500 KVA generator to maintain water ..

Board installs 500 KVA generator to maintain water supply

3 minutes ago
 Justice Najafi appointed to Supreme Court

Justice Najafi appointed to Supreme Court

3 minutes ago
KATI donates 5000 trees for Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Ex ..

KATI donates 5000 trees for Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Expressway Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Faizabad protest case: ATC delays indictment again

Faizabad protest case: ATC delays indictment again

3 minutes ago
 Historic Increase in Sikh Pilgrims reflects Pakist ..

Historic Increase in Sikh Pilgrims reflects Pakistan’s religious diplomacy: Ar ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Sustainable City, BEEAH collaborate to pro ..

Sharjah Sustainable City, BEEAH collaborate to promote sustainability, smart was ..

16 minutes ago
 RTA renews partnership with University of Birmingh ..

RTA renews partnership with University of Birmingham, unveils nine initiatives

16 minutes ago
 Ambassador Qureshi, COLEAD General Delegate mull o ..

Ambassador Qureshi, COLEAD General Delegate mull over enhanced cooperation in Su ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan