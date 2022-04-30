UrduPoint.com

Historic Jamia Masjid Rawalpindi Faces Acute Water Shortage, Lack Of ETBP's Patronage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2022 | 04:09 PM

Historic Jamia Masjid Rawalpindi faces acute water shortage, lack of ETBP's patronage

He historic 120-year old Markazi Jamia Masjid of Rawalpindi is facing acute water shortage and lack of patronage of the Evacuee Property Trust Board (ETBP) as the maintenance and basic amenities were managed on self-help basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The historic 120-year old Markazi Jamia Masjid of Rawalpindi is facing acute water shortage and lack of patronage of the Evacuee Property Trust board (ETBP) as the maintenance and basic amenities were managed on self-help basis.

The grand mosque was constructed back in 1903 by the influential Muslims and Pir Mehr Ali Shah of Golra to provide a proper platform for the Muslims to hold Eid and Jumma prayers as there was no such big religious place at that time.

The Mosque's Khateeb Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi told APP that the mosque had a vast courtyard with a beautiful wide mountain in the middle that was lying dysfunctional due to lack of water supply.

The Mosque's main building had three large domes with long spires or finials and over a dozen minarets of different sizes painted in white and blue, he added.

He told that the Mosque's renovation was managed through the charity and donations of the masses on self-help basis and the water availability was ensured through WASA's water tankers.

He informed that the Mosque was an irresistable tourist attraction and religious spot as people in swathes gather at Jamia Masjid to offer Eid and Jumma prayers.

"Jamia Masjid needs to be given due attention to keep it preserve for the coming generations," said Khalid Bhatti a faithful observing Eitekaf during Ramzan for past 35 years.

He told that the Mosque has a huge prayer area and dozens of people used to observe Eitekaf at the Jamia Masjid but due to post-pandemic situation the number has significantly dropped. "Interestingly, the mosque's design is the replica of Al-Aqsa Mosque with a blend of local Mughal style." Irfan Ahmed, a local resident said the tile works and frescoes painted in intricate patterns at the interior of the Jamia Masjid are the true beauty of the mosque. "The architecture of Jamia Masjid resembles to that of other grand mosques built by Mughal Emperors which also makes it a center of attraction", he added.

The area residents urged the EPTB and quarters concerned to pay heed to the national heritage and religious asset of the country and preserve it for the coming generations as a symbol of pride.

/395

Related Topics

Shortage Water Rawalpindi Prayer Mosque Muslim

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs fully prepared to receive increasing ..

Dubai Customs fully prepared to receive increasing passengers and pilgrims durin ..

16 minutes ago
 Moderna to build COVID-19 vaccine facility in Cana ..

Moderna to build COVID-19 vaccine facility in Canada

54 seconds ago
 Federal Education Ministry taking steps to improv ..

Federal Education Ministry taking steps to improve education standards

55 seconds ago
 Beijing requires 48-hr negative COVID-19 test resu ..

Beijing requires 48-hr negative COVID-19 test result to enter public venues

56 seconds ago
 Fiscal deficit recorded at 4% in 3 quarters

Fiscal deficit recorded at 4% in 3 quarters

10 minutes ago
 KP Foot Safety Authority crackdown, 20 bakeries se ..

KP Foot Safety Authority crackdown, 20 bakeries sealed

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.