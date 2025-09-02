Historic low CPI presents golden opportunity for economic growth

The President of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Khalid Kakizai, Senior Vice President Amit Kumar, Vice President Malik Muhammad Owais Rais, and members, in their joint statement on Tuesday, said that Pakistan's Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August 2025 has dropped to a historic low of 3 percent. This is not just a number but a new hope and beginning in the country's economic journey

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The President of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Khalid Kakizai, Senior Vice President Amit Kumar, Vice President Malik Muhammad Owais Rais, and members, in their joint statement on Tuesday, said that Pakistan's Consumer price Index (CPI) for August 2025 has dropped to a historic low of 3 percent. This is not just a number but a new hope and beginning in the country's economic journey.

The Chamber strongly demands that the government immediately reduce the interest rate to at least 6 percent to Boost industrial and commercial activities, create new job opportunities, and enhance export competitiveness.

The Chamber also demanded to reduce the burden of government debt and restore investment and confidence. The Chamber emphasized that maintaining the current interest rate of 11 percent is unjustified when inflation is under control. This unnecessary burden is damaging business activities and hindering growth.

The Chamber believes that this decision is essential not only for the business community but also for the recovery and stability of the national economy.