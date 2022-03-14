Historic meeting to end politics of manoeuvrers forever: Hammad Azhar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said the historic public meeting being organized by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the Federal Capital on March 27 would end the politics of manoeuverers forever.

It would not be an ordinary meeting, rather the biggest one in the country's history and the plunderers of national wealth would no more be able to hoodwink the masses, he added in a post on his Twitter handle.

The minister said now the country would not be run on foreign agendas.