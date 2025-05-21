Historic Protest Under "Save The Province" Campaign On May 26: Governor Kundi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 08:12 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday announced that the protest scheduled for May 26 under the "Save the Province" campaign will be a historic event.
He made these remarks while addressing a meeting of office-bearers from the subsidiary organizations of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
Also present at the meeting were PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa General Secretary Shuja Khanzada, also known as Shazi Khan, Deputy General Secretaries Abrar Saeed Swati and Malik Saeed.
Governor Kundi strongly criticized the provincial government, saying that the current administration has devastated the province.
"Lawlessness has reached alarming levels, corruption records are being shattered, and the destruction of the province continues unabated," he said.
He emphasized that the PPP cannot remain silent like other political parties in the face of such deterioration.
He said the protest outside the provincial assembly in Peshawar on May 26 would represent the sentiments of the people.
The meeting also included discussions on various suggestions regarding the upcoming demonstration.
Prominent figures who attended the meeting included PPP Women’s Wing Provincial Leader and MPA Neelofar, former MPA and Women’s Wing Information Secretary Mehr Sultana, Malik Amjad Awan President, Peoples Youth Organization, Rashid Khan Afridi President, Peoples Students Federation, Riaz Yousafzai General Secretary, Peoples Students Federation, Shah Zulqarnain President Peoples Labour Bureau, Naseeb Chand President Peoples Minority Wing, Dr. Janbaz Afridi President Peoples Doctor Forum, Khawaja Yawar Nasir President Peoples Culture Wing, Gohar Rehman Khattak President Peoples Lawyers Forum, Pir Aftab Shah President Peoples Ulema and Mashaikh Wing and Sikandar Iqbal President Peoples Trade Association.
