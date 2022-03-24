UrduPoint.com

Historic PTI Public Meeting To Be Held At Parade Ground On Sunday: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Historic PTI public meeting to be held at Parade Ground on Sunday: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that the historic "Amr Bil Ma'ruf" public meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would be held on Sunday, March 27 at the Parade Ground in Islamabad at 3.00 pm.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that the historic "Amr Bil Ma'ruf" public meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would be held on Sunday, March 27 at the Parade Ground in Islamabad at 3.

00 pm.

All the responsible office bearers of PTI should note it and make arrangements for the preparations and departure of caravans from their respective areas accordingly, he asked party workers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf March Sunday From

Recent Stories

Wang Yi to Visit India on Friday for 1st Time Sinc ..

Wang Yi to Visit India on Friday for 1st Time Since May 2020 Border Tensions - R ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China cooperation on dairy industry to br ..

Pakistan-China cooperation on dairy industry to bring industrial upgrading in Pa ..

7 minutes ago
 Buyers of Russian Gas Should Formulate Their Posit ..

Buyers of Russian Gas Should Formulate Their Position on Paying in Rubles - Krem ..

11 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

11 minutes ago
 Jhagra chairs meeting to review progress on health ..

Jhagra chairs meeting to review progress on health facilities in inner city

11 minutes ago
 Suggestion Turkey Will Transfer S-400s to Ukraine ..

Suggestion Turkey Will Transfer S-400s to Ukraine Unrealistic - President's Offi ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>