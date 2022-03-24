Historic PTI public meeting to be held at Parade Ground on Sunday: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that the historic "Amr Bil Ma'ruf" public meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would be held on Sunday, March 27 at the Parade Ground in Islamabad at 3.00 pm.

All the responsible office bearers of PTI should note it and make arrangements for the preparations and departure of caravans from their respective areas accordingly, he asked party workers.