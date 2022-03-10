UrduPoint.com

Historic Public Gathering At D-Chowk On Cards: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would hold an "historic" public gathering here at D-Chowk before the vote on no-confidence motion against the prime minister

"Those who love Prime Minister Imran Khan should get ready as an historic public gathering will be held before the vote on no-trust motion," he said in a tweet with hashtag #ReadyForDChowk.

He said all the strata of society from every nook and cranny of the country would come to the public gathering for supporting their brave leader (PM Imran Khan).

>