UrduPoint.com

Historic Public Gathering Of PTI To Help Conspirators Open Their Eyes To Reality: Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Historic public gathering of PTI to help conspirators open their eyes to reality: Qureshi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said Sunday's historic public gathering of PTI in Islamabad should help the conspirators open their eyes to the reality.

"The people have given their verdict that they won't forgive the plunderers and turncoats," said Qureshi while talking to the media here Sunday.

He recalled that in the past Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) formed the Federal governments 3 times each but they did nothing for the country and its people.

"The parties leading the opposition are tainted with corruption," he alleged, adding that those parties wanted to please some powerful countries by conspiring against the PTI's government.

Qureshi blamed leaders of the PPP and the PML-N for the prevailing economic situation because they allegedly plundered the national exchequer during their tenures from 2008 to 2018.

He told that a large number of PTI's supporters and workers travelled from Sindh to attend the PTI's public meeting in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Hyderabad Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday 2018 Muslim Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

13 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

22 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

22 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

22 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>