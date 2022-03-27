Historic public gathering of PTI to help conspirators open their eyes to reality: Qureshi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said Sunday's historic public gathering of PTI in Islamabad should help the conspirators open their eyes to the reality.

"The people have given their verdict that they won't forgive the plunderers and turncoats," said Qureshi while talking to the media here Sunday.

He recalled that in the past Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) formed the Federal governments 3 times each but they did nothing for the country and its people.

"The parties leading the opposition are tainted with corruption," he alleged, adding that those parties wanted to please some powerful countries by conspiring against the PTI's government.

Qureshi blamed leaders of the PPP and the PML-N for the prevailing economic situation because they allegedly plundered the national exchequer during their tenures from 2008 to 2018.

He told that a large number of PTI's supporters and workers travelled from Sindh to attend the PTI's public meeting in Islamabad.