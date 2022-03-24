UrduPoint.com

Historic Public Meeting At Parade Ground On March 27: MPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Historic public meeting at Parade ground on March 27: MPA

Member Punjab Assembly (MPA), Ch. Adnan here Thursday said public gathering on March 27 at Parade ground Islamabad would be a historic one which will be attended by a large number of people

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Instaf (PTI) would organize the biggest public gathering at the Parade ground.

Ch Adnan said that more than one million people would participate in the huge public meeting, adding that they would express their full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan as their genuine leader.

He said that people would come from across the country at the mega public meeting of PTI.

Ch. Adnan said that corrupt politicians wanted to dislodge the government but would fail to achieve their target.

He said that huge number of PTI workers of Rawalpindi would also participate in the public meeting, adding, all the preparations were being finalized.

