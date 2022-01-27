UrduPoint.com

Historic Reforms Introduced In Justice System By PM: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Historic reforms introduced in justice system by PM: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has introduced historic reforms in judicial system to provide speedy and equitable justice.

In his tweet, Minister of State Farrukh Habib said that removal of obstacles in the way of speedy justice within the criminal law would provide speedy justice to the victims of murder, abuse and other serious cases.

He said for the first time mobile footage and recording would be accepted as evidence.

Related Topics

Murder Imran Khan Prime Minister Mobile Criminals

Recent Stories

SPORTS MARKETING – THE NEW TREND

SPORTS MARKETING – THE NEW TREND

6 minutes ago
 Ratnayake, Malinga named Sri Lanka coaches for Aus ..

Ratnayake, Malinga named Sri Lanka coaches for Australia tour

8 minutes ago
 Etisalat crowned as the strongest telecom brand in ..

Etisalat crowned as the strongest telecom brand in the world

30 minutes ago
 Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System opens its ..

Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System opens its doors in Dubai with first tra ..

33 minutes ago
 Russia's Medvedev Says Nord Stream 2 Will Face Pro ..

Russia's Medvedev Says Nord Stream 2 Will Face Problems in Any Case

13 minutes ago
 Prompt Launch of Nord Stream 2 in Interest of Euro ..

Prompt Launch of Nord Stream 2 in Interest of Europe - Medvedev

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>