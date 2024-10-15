Historic SCO meeting in Pakistan: a moment of pride: former CPEC PD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Dr. Hassan Dawood Butt, former CPEC Project Director, emphasized on Tuesday that the 23rd Summit of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) marked a historic milestone and a moment of pride for Pakistan after 27 years.

Talking to APP, he noted that the SCO meeting's Primary agenda was to strengthen regional cooperation among member countries, focusing on economic, trade, and infrastructure collaboration. The meeting provided a platform to tackle challenges and explore opportunities for shared development.

He stated that the participation of member countries in the meeting aimed to foster peace, stability, and economic development in the region, benefiting all, including Pakistan.

He also mentioned that the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would create new development opportunities.

This phase would prioritize infrastructure development, industrial cooperation, agriculture, science and technology, and socio-economic projects, contributing to the stabilization of Pakistan's economy. It would also create more local employment opportunities and enhance regional economic activities.

He stated that under the second phase of CPEC, development would take place in the agriculture and energy sectors, which would increase the productivity of Pakistan's agricultural sector and improve energy self-sufficiency.