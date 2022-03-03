UrduPoint.com

Historic Sibbi Mela Promotes Brotherhood: CM Balochistan

March 03, 2022

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said that the historic Sibbi Mela teaches peace and promotes brotherhood

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said that the historic Sibbi Mela teaches peace and promotes brotherhood.

In a message on the occasion of the annual Sibbi festival, he said this is an ancient festival which always had a unique attraction for investors as well as rich people and farmers.

Sibbi Mela Livestock is historic which will participate a large number of people from not only the province but also from all over the country, he said adding that the Sibbi Mela provides a platform of wealthy for local farmers.

The Chief Minister said that the Sibbi Mela is a national event and it is a grand historical festival.

The festival is important for the economy and recreation of the province, from where traders from all over the country buy good and rare breeds of animals in this fair, he said. He said that the people of Sibbi are pacifists and patriots who regularly hold this annual festival every year and through the organization of this festival all kinds of destructive elements are eliminated.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to fully participate in this historic festival and increase the reception of this festival.

He also expressed his best wishes for the best organization of Sibbi Festival.

>