Historic steps being taken for prosperity of farmers: Agri Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Thursday said that historic steps were being taken under Punjab Agriculture Transforming Programme to ensure prosperity of farming community.

He said this while addressing a joint press conference along with Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, here.

He said that during first 100 days of Punjab government, exemplary projects had been started in agriculture sector.

He further said that for the first time in the history special focus had been paid on agriculture sector in Punjab's 2024-25 budget.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that in annual development budget, hefty amount of more than Rs 64 billion had been set aside for the development of agriculture.

He said that in 2024-25 Punjab's budget, Rs 117 billion had been allocated under development and non development heads of agriculture sector.

He further said that the Punjab government was setting up Agricultural Malls where quality seeds, pesticides, fertilizers would be available on controlled rate besides machinery on rental basis.

Every year Punjab Agriculture department would keep 1,000 agriculture graduates on one year internship, he said and added that the government was also working to import high tech machinery. He said that the high tech machinery would help reduce production losses.