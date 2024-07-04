Historic Steps Being Taken For Prosperity Of Farmers: Agri Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Thursday said that historic steps were being taken under Punjab Agriculture Transforming Programme to ensure prosperity of farming community
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Thursday said that historic steps were being taken under Punjab Agriculture Transforming Programme to ensure prosperity of farming community.
He said this while addressing a joint press conference along with Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, here.
He said that during first 100 days of Punjab government, exemplary projects had been started in agriculture sector.
He further said that for the first time in the history special focus had been paid on agriculture sector in Punjab's 2024-25 budget.
Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that in annual development budget, hefty amount of more than Rs 64 billion had been set aside for the development of agriculture.
He said that in 2024-25 Punjab's budget, Rs 117 billion had been allocated under development and non development heads of agriculture sector.
He further said that the Punjab government was setting up Agricultural Malls where quality seeds, pesticides, fertilizers would be available on controlled rate besides machinery on rental basis.
Every year Punjab Agriculture department would keep 1,000 agriculture graduates on one year internship, he said and added that the government was also working to import high tech machinery. He said that the high tech machinery would help reduce production losses.
Recent Stories
Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly work for achieving self-suffici ..
Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests
Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrophic' French results
Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillance following recent rainy seas ..
Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests
Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flooding, landslides:PMD warns
Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal Kayani
Minister announces flood preparedness amid heavy rain predictions
E-Auction App, Web Portal registered 450,000 citizens for attractive vehicle num ..
JDW dispels impressions of favoritism in allocation of sugar export quota
Minister directs timely completion of work on flood protecting projects
Reports of closure of KKH, Naran-Babosar Route denied
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly work for achieving self-sufficiency2 minutes ago
-
Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillance following recent rainy season2 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flooding, landslides:PMD warns10 minutes ago
-
Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal Kayani10 minutes ago
-
Minister announces flood preparedness amid heavy rain predictions10 minutes ago
-
E-Auction App, Web Portal registered 450,000 citizens for attractive vehicle numbers10 minutes ago
-
JDW dispels impressions of favoritism in allocation of sugar export quota10 minutes ago
-
Minister directs timely completion of work on flood protecting projects23 minutes ago
-
Reports of closure of KKH, Naran-Babosar Route denied24 minutes ago
-
KP Speaker condoles demise of voltage accident victim in Mansehra24 minutes ago
-
CPO visits martyrs monument, laid floral wreath24 minutes ago
-
Flood control plan reviewed32 minutes ago