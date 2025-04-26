Historic strike in Mirpurkhas shows solidarity with Gaza, Palestine

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A nationwide strike was observed in Mirpurkhas on Saturday, with businesses, markets, and public transport shutting down in solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Gaza. The strike was called by Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

A solidarity march was held, led by Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami District Mirpurkhas Hafiz Salman Khalid and other leaders, who condemned the atrocities committed by Israel and demanded that the Pakistani government take strict measures to save the Palestinians. The speakers also condemned the arrests of innocent youth in the KFC Mirpurkhas incident and demanded their immediate release.

