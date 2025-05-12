Historic unity across fronts: military, public, media, institutions stand as one

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) In a powerful display of national solidarity, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry participated in the “Pakistan Zindabad Rally” last day, underscoring the nation’s unwavering support for the Pakistan Armed Forces. Marking the “Day of Gratitude,” the rally drew massive crowds, including Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi, senior PML-N leaders, and citizens from all walks of life, who united to honor the armed forces’ sacrifices and reaffirm Pakistan’s indomitable spirit.

Speaking at the rally Barrister Danyal said “By the grace of Allah, the unbreakable bond between our armed forces and the people has thwarted every hostile scheme against Pakistan. The world now recognizes Pakistan as a sovereign, resilient, and unconquerable nation, steadfast in defending its sovereignty.

Our military leadership, citizens, media, and state institutions have scripted history through unparalleled unity and resolve. This victory—on strategic, diplomatic, and moral fronts—is a testament to our collective will!”

He praised the leadership of the prime minister, stating “Under the prime minister’s steadfast guidance, the nation stood as one. He is the beacon of unity who led Pakistan to triumph with moral clarity and an unshakable spirit.”

He issued a firm reminder to adversaries, stating “Let there be no doubt: Pakistan’s people and armed forces are an unyielding fortress, impervious to aggression. Should any hostile force dare test our resolve, it will confront a nation united in purpose, ready to defend its sovereignty with unwavering strength.”