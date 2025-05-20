Open Menu

Historic Victory In Marka-e-Haq: Govt Promotes COAS To Field Marshal Rank; Retains Services Of Air Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 07:21 PM

Historic victory in Marka-e-Haq: Govt promotes COAS to Field Marshal rank; retains services of Air Chief

The Federal Gvernment on Tuesday approved to promote Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, recognizing his exceptional leadership and strategic brilliance during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos which led to a decisive defeat of the enemy while safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Federal Gvernment on Tuesday approved to promote Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, recognizing his exceptional leadership and strategic brilliance during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos which led to a decisive defeat of the enemy while safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The Federal Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, lauded the operation as a monumental success in the nation’s history, lauding the Armed Forces for their coordinated and courageous response to Indian aggression during the nights of May 6 and 7, 2025, according to a PM Office press release.

The Cabinet also decided to retain the service of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu upon completion of his tenure, recognizing his significant contributions to Pakistan’s air defence.

The meeting recalled that India launched an unprovoked and unjustified war, targeting civilian areas and inflicting casualties among innocent men, women, and children.

In response, General Asim Munir led the Pakistan Army with outstanding courage and resolve, effectively uniting the Armed Forces under a singular, strategic command.

"His exemplary leadership and battlefield coordination were instrumental in turning the tide and securing a historic victory for Pakistan, now referred to as the Marka-e-Haq."

The Federal Cabinet noted that the enemy's bids to violate Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity were thwarted with full force, crediting General Asim Munir's bold military leadership for the successful defence of the homeland.

In acknowledgment of his valour, strategic acumen, and unwavering dedication, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proposed the promotion which was unanimously approved by the Cabinet.

The prime minister also met with President Asif Ali Zardari to brief him about the decision and take him into confidence on this historic step.

Furthermore, the Federal Cabinet also announced plans to confer top national honours on military officers, soldiers, martyrs, veterans, and civilians who played vital roles during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

Recent Stories

COAS Gen Asim Munir promoted to rank of Field Mars ..

COAS Gen Asim Munir promoted to rank of Field Marshal

1 minute ago
 Competitive exams can change life with creative th ..

Competitive exams can change life with creative thinking: CSA DG

1 minute ago
 Historic victory in Marka-e-Haq: Govt promotes COA ..

Historic victory in Marka-e-Haq: Govt promotes COAS to Field Marshal rank; retai ..

2 minutes ago
 Career counselling key to students’ success in d ..

Career counselling key to students’ success in digital age

2 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq ..

Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for s ..

4 minutes ago
 SAARC former President congratulates Filed Marshal ..

SAARC former President congratulates Filed Marshal General Asim Munir

4 minutes ago
Man commits suicide over prolonged illness

Man commits suicide over prolonged illness

4 minutes ago
 Pak mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri scales Mount Eve ..

Pak mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri scales Mount Everest

4 minutes ago
 Government College Women University Faisalabad (GC ..

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) approves academic advance ..

4 minutes ago
 Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed For ..

Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed Forces

8 minutes ago
 Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Gener ..

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to ..

8 minutes ago
 99 suspects arrested last week

99 suspects arrested last week

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan