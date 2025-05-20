Historic victory in Marka-e-Haq: Govt promotes COAS to Field Marshal rank; retains services of Air Chief

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 07:21 PM
The Federal Gvernment on Tuesday approved to promote Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, recognizing his exceptional leadership and strategic brilliance during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos which led to a decisive defeat of the enemy while safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty
The Federal Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, lauded the operation as a monumental success in the nation's history, lauding the Armed Forces for their coordinated and courageous response to Indian aggression during the nights of May 6 and 7, 2025, according to a PM Office press release.
The Federal Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, lauded the operation as a monumental success in the nation’s history, lauding the Armed Forces for their coordinated and courageous response to Indian aggression during the nights of May 6 and 7, 2025, according to a PM Office press release.
The Cabinet also decided to retain the service of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu upon completion of his tenure, recognizing his significant contributions to Pakistan’s air defence.
The meeting recalled that India launched an unprovoked and unjustified war, targeting civilian areas and inflicting casualties among innocent men, women, and children.
In response, General Asim Munir led the Pakistan Army with outstanding courage and resolve, effectively uniting the Armed Forces under a singular, strategic command.
"His exemplary leadership and battlefield coordination were instrumental in turning the tide and securing a historic victory for Pakistan, now referred to as the Marka-e-Haq."
The Federal Cabinet noted that the enemy's bids to violate Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity were thwarted with full force, crediting General Asim Munir's bold military leadership for the successful defence of the homeland.
In acknowledgment of his valour, strategic acumen, and unwavering dedication, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proposed the promotion which was unanimously approved by the Cabinet.
The prime minister also met with President Asif Ali Zardari to brief him about the decision and take him into confidence on this historic step.
Furthermore, the Federal Cabinet also announced plans to confer top national honours on military officers, soldiers, martyrs, veterans, and civilians who played vital roles during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.
