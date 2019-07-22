UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Historic Welcome To Imran Khan: Expats Created History : Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:50 AM

Historic welcome to Imran Khan: expats created history : Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistani expatriate community in the US has made history by according historic welcome to Imran Khan.

In a tweet on Monday, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented the vision of Naya Pakistan to Pakistani community in the United States in a purely public manner.

The Special Assistant said Imran Khan envisaged the establishment of a state on the pattern of Riyasat-e-Madina where rulers are accountable to people, the curse of corruption will be eliminated and where the state spends for the welfare of the poor and needy.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Imran Khan was the identity of Pakistan in the world and he always proved his opponents and critics wrong by his struggle and strong determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister World Poor Naya Pakistan Firdous Ashiq Awan United States

Recent Stories

Waqar Younis lauds PM Imran’s public address in ..

14 minutes ago

Banners against Rana Sanaullah surface in Faisalab ..

23 minutes ago

Marriage: 51% of Pakistanis claim that parents sho ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces ‘Artificial Intel ..

36 minutes ago

Mr. Aqeel Khan Wins The 2Nd Chairman Jcsc Open Ten ..

46 minutes ago

Mohsin Abbas Haider reacts to domestic abuse alleg ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.