UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Historical Bagh Langay Khan Rehabilitated: Chairman Parks And Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 01:38 PM

Historical Bagh Langay Khan rehabilitated: Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that Bagh Langay Khan has been rehabilitated by keeping in view its historical background

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that Bagh Langay Khan has been rehabilitated by keeping in view its historical background.

During his visit of the park here on Saturday, Ejaz Hussain Janjua said PHA was striving hard to ensure best recreational activities for citizens.

He said Bagh Langay Khan has a historical background and it should be rehabilitated in its original condition. He said different development projects have been completed in the park, however, swings have also been installed for kids.

The Chairman said hundred years old trees of the park have been preserved during the development work. He added that lights and benches have also been installed for facilitation of public.

Janjua said he himself was visiting parks of the city on daily basis and missing facilities were being provided on priority.

Related Topics

Visit Bagh Best

Recent Stories

Here’s how the HUAWEI AppGallery can help you st ..

6 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 responds on 2108 emergency calls in Ap ..

2 minutes ago

DC for devising flood fighting plan

2 minutes ago

Pak-Turk Maarif In'l school increases schools fee

2 minutes ago

Who was behind removal of Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan?

33 minutes ago

Four children injured as roof of house caves in Ma ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.