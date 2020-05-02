Historical Bagh Langay Khan rehabilitated: Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that Bagh Langay Khan has been rehabilitated by keeping in view its historical background

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that Bagh Langay Khan has been rehabilitated by keeping in view its historical background.

During his visit of the park here on Saturday, Ejaz Hussain Janjua said PHA was striving hard to ensure best recreational activities for citizens.

He said Bagh Langay Khan has a historical background and it should be rehabilitated in its original condition. He said different development projects have been completed in the park, however, swings have also been installed for kids.

The Chairman said hundred years old trees of the park have been preserved during the development work. He added that lights and benches have also been installed for facilitation of public.

Janjua said he himself was visiting parks of the city on daily basis and missing facilities were being provided on priority.