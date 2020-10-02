Historical burns garden opened for public : Administrator

Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Friday said that historical Burns Garden has been opened for public and plantation campaign was also initiated at parks and green belts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Friday said that historical Burns Garden has been opened for public and plantation campaign was also initiated at parks and green belts.

All these works would be done jointly by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, District Municipal Corporations and civil society, the administrator said this while initiating plantation campaign by planting a Neem sapling at Burns Garden.

Shallwani directed that numbers of trees planted at parks and green belts should be calculated and computerized. Around 100,000 trees would be planted in first phase, he said.

Director General Parks Taha Saleem, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director Culture and Sports Syed Khursheed Shah, members of civil society and others were also present on the occasion.

Shallwani also directed the officials concerned to install plates inscribed with name of trees so that the people could get awareness about the trees.

The Administrator said that encroachment from Burns Garden would be removed, separate park for women and open gym for youth would also be renovated.

He said that the park was established in 1927 and has historical importance.

He said that "Burns Garden is situated in very important area of the city and many people could now come and get relax here. Courts of different sports could also be established here," Shallwani said.

He was of the view that the gardeners would be given certificates for their services. He asked them to continue this great work.

The Administrator directed that traditional trees including Neem, Coconut should be given priority in the plantation campaign as they are identity of Karachi.

He directed Parks Director General to make another entrance into the park from I.I. Chandigarh Road and clean walking track.

Shallwani said that trees should be planted at all KMC parks and green belts and trimming be done of already planted trees. "I will visit a park every Sunday to review their position," he said.