Historical Package Announced For Cotton Revival: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2023 | 09:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Sunday said that the government was committed for revival of cotton and in this connection a historical package was announced for cotton growers.

Addressing a Kisan Mela near Adda Khewa on Jhang-Chiniot Road, she said that cotton was a precious crop of Pakistan which was playing a pivotal role in enhancing national exports and fetching precious foreign exchange for the country.

She said that field staff of agriculture department had been activated to persuade the growers for bringing maximum space of their land under cotton cultivation in addition to providing necessary guidance and help to the growers for controlling attacks of pests including Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm) and Sufaid Makhi (whitefly).

The agriculture experts had developed new cotton varieties which had sufficient resistance against attack of pink bollworm, she added. The growers to use certified seed for cultivation of cotton crops on at least 20 percent space of their lands so that the country could get bumper cotton production this year, she advised.

The commissioner also visited various stalls in Kisan Mela and said that cash prizes would be awarded to the growers who would get top positions in cotton production completion at district and provincial level.

Director Agriculture Chaudhary Abdul Hameed, Deputy Director Plant Protection Dr Amir Rasool and others were also present on the occasion.

