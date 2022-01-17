Historical Saidpur village attracts visitors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The historical Saidpur model village is attracting a large number of visitors featuring footprints of various civilizations including Ashoka, Mughal, Buddhist, Greek and Gandhara.

Saidpur Village is an ancient village with a history of more than 2000 years and is famous for its handmade pottery, said an official of Directorate of Archaeology and Museum (DOAM).

He said that this village existed before Islamabad was built, and now it is a favorite place for citizens on weekends, there is a small museum near the Sikhta in the northwest corner of the village square, which displays old photos of Islamabad.

Senior officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) told APP that Saidpur was developed as a model village which had become an attractive place for a large number of tourists.

He said that hundreds of tourists visit the village daily to enjoy a wide and varied spectrum of quaint buildings showcasing ancient civilizations.

He said that Saidpur village is being converted into a multicultural and historical tourist attraction.This Mughal-Era Village is situated on the slopes of the beautiful Margalla Hills.

This village is very well preserved and is a popular recreational spot for the local as well as the foreign visitors,who make their way to the village to witness the stark contrast between city and village life.

Saidpur Village is named after Sultan Said Khan who was the son of Sultan Surang Khan who was the Gakhar chief of the Pothohar region at the time of Mughal Emperor Babur.