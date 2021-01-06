Historical Sethi Haveli opened for visitors

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has opened 'Sethi Haveli' for visitors and history-lovers to witness the constructional heritage of this ancient city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has opened 'Sethi Haveli' for visitors and history-lovers to witness the constructional heritage of this ancient city.

The Center of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bearer of great primordial heritage, the city of Peshawar has its unique status and every year hundreds of thousands of visitors and tourists visit the city to witness the glorious structures of the past.

An official of the district administration said the provincial government deserved appreciation for introducing and bringing into limelight this historical heritage for those who were interested in knowing about the past.

Whether it was rehabilitation of Gor Ghatri or declaring Islamia College as national heritage, the KP government has done a lot to preserve these heritage structures.

The government, he said, preserved the building of historical Masjid Mahabat Khan and put on modern lines the Qilla Bala Hisar and Peshawar Museum besides purchasing the ancestral houses of Bollywood's bigwigs Daleep Kumar and Raj Kapur to turn them into museums. He said the credit for preservation of Traditional Trail and historical Ghanta Ghar also went to this government.

With the opening of Sethi Haveli for public, he said a much beautiful addition has been made to the historical buildings of the city that would definitely admire its visitors. He said this historic Haveli was opened for the public with the consent of its owners.