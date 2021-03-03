UrduPoint.com
Historical Sibi Mela A Milestone In Promotion Of Agriculture, Livestock Sectors: Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasin

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasin said that historical and traditional Sibi Mela is a milestone in the promotion of agriculture and Livestock sectors to be started on Thursday.

In a message on the occasion of annual Sibi Mela 2021, he said a large number of people not only from all over the province but also from other parts of the country would participate in it.

He said as usual this year too the Sibi Mela is being celebrated with traditional fervor.

Governor said that the Sibi Mela is an attractive opportunity to review the performance in the fields of agriculture, livestock and move it forward with new determination.

Apart from cattle exhibition and sale and purchase, agricultural and industrial exhibitions are also organized on the occasion of Sibi Mela, he said adding through this festival, people also get opportunities for the best recreational activities.

He said that the Sibi Mela is a reflection of the social and cultural life of the province adding that Sibi is the cradle of history and culture of the province and the living nations celebrate their national festivals with enthusiasm.

About 80% of the country's GDP depends on the wealth sector, therefore, it is important to modernize the agriculture and livestock sectors, he noted.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said that after the establishment of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi, not only students of Sibi but also other adjoining areas have been provided the facility of higher education.

He said that Sibi Mela is an important means of conveying the message of peace and security to the people across the country.

He also congratulated the organizers of the festival on the excellent organization of the Sibi festival and wished it success and prosperity.

