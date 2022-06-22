Historical trend of openness, development not to change: Xi

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Despite the changing international landscape, the historical trend of openness and development will not change, nor will the aspiration to meet challenges together, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

Delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the BRICS business Forum in virtual format, Xi called on all countries to not flinch away from risks, rise up to challenges and forge ahead toward the goal of building a community with a shared future for humanity.