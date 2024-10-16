'History By Night' Tour Of Lahore Fort Back With More Attractions
Published October 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The most wanted and awaited guided tour of Lahore Fort 'History By Night' is starting from Oct 1, whereas the tour has now more added attractions and performances than the last year.
According to a press release, issued here on Wednesday, this is a regular weekend activity for the people of Lahore who wish to visit and see the Lahore Fort at night.
Deputy Director Tourism WCLA Asgar Hussain said that during the summers and months of Muharram and Safar, these tours are not conducted. “We are launching these tours from this Saturday again and will be conducted regularly till the tourism season of 2025. We have added several new activities for the tourists in this tour now and we are sure that public will appreciate the display of history and entertainment mixed in this tour. Some new sites like Arz Gah, Deewan-e-Aam and Attic Rooms of Sheesh Mahal have also been added in this tour this year,” Asgar explained.
He added that attractions will include Roshnai Gate, Tomb of Allama Iqbal, Badshahi Masjid, Huzoori Bagh, Alamgiri Gate, Picture Wall, Arz Gah, Barood Khana, Deewan-e-Aam, Makatib Khana, Ath Dara, Sheesh Mahal and the Royal Kitchens.
The Director Marketing & Tourism said that more enactments and cultural performances are a part of this tour in this season. “We have engaged professional actors for various enactments and we hope that people will find it new and different from what it was in the past years. A mega Dhol and Dhamal performance has also been curated again for the tourists which will be the ending point of the tour. The tickets of this tour are available on the WCLA and History By Night Website, as there is only online ticketing now,” she said.
The Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari explained that this is one of the most famous and prized guided tour of WCLA. “The best part is that this tour is a self sustainable tour model by WCLA. We are happy that WCLA is the pioneer of Night Tourism in Pakistan and that too at Lahore Fort, which had always been closed for the tourists and public, after the sunset. Through this tour, we have provided an opportunity for the people to come and visit the fort at night and to also enjoy the rich cultural and traditional performances. This season we have a lot more new items to showcase,” he said.
