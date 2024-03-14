Open Menu

History Of KP Police Full Of Sacrifices :RPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 07:07 PM

History of KP police full of sacrifices :RPO

Regional Police Officer Dera, Nasir Mehmood Satti said that the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police is full of sacrifices

from police constables to higher officers, everyone have sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism for protecting the nation's future.

from police constables to higher officers, everyone have sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism for protecting the nation’s future.

He said police were committed to protecting life and property of citizens.The entire nation was proud of the invaluable sacrifices of police.

RPO said that police personnel were performing their duties with utmost dedication, bravery, courage and putting their own lives at risk.

He said that police had rendered matchless sacrifices for ensuring peace in society and added giving reward would further boost their performance.

He said that cowardly attacks of the enemy cannot demoralize the police force; morale of our police personnel was as high as ever and they were always ready to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the nation and country.

