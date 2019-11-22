History remebers those who serve humanity: Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday patronized a mass-wedding ceremony in which 200 couples were wedded

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday patronized a mass-wedding ceremony in which 200 couples were wedded.

Addressing the ceremony at Goth Shah Muhammad, Tehsil Khairpur Tameynwali, District Bahawalpur, the Governor Punjab said: "Well-off and rich people will not be remembered in the history but those who served the humanity." The governor on the occasion prsented Holy Quran as gift and dowry worth Rs 200,000 to the each couple. The newly wedded couples were also givan cash (Salami) by the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

He said that "I am very happy that today our 200 daughters and sons have started their marital life". He lauded Chaudhry Naeemuddin Warriach for contributing towards this sacred deed.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI government had initiated 'Ehsas Programme', adding under this programme, unemployed youth would be provided interest-free loans, while 'Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme' had also been launched to provide shelters to homeless people.

He said that in order to provide free medical facilities to the poor patients, 'Sehat Insaf Card' were launched under which the card-holder could get free medical treatment worth more than Rs 700,000.

While talking to media persons, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that opposition was doing politics of personal gains instead of national interest, and all the opposition parties were getting united just to save their corruption.

He said that government would complete its five years'constitutional term under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that those dreaming of in-house change and early elections would get nothing except sheer disappointment.

He said, "We do believe in strengthening of institutions but not in their clash, and all the institutions are working independently." PTI Provincial Deputy General Sceretary Chaudhry Naeemuddin Warriach, Provicial Minister Samiullah Ch, MNA Malik Farooq Azam and others also attended the mass-wedding ceremony.