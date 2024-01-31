Open Menu

History Sheeter Dacoit Held During Encounter With Police

January 31, 2024

Gudai police arrested a history-sheeter dacoit after an exchange of fire with police and recovered a looted motorcycle from his possession on Wednesday's

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Gudai police arrested a history-sheeter dacoit after an exchange of fire with police and recovered a looted motorcycle from his possession on Wednesday's.

Receiving information about a motorcycle snatching by three armed dacoits, a team of Gudai police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Saleem Abbas started chasing the dacoits.

In the meantime, the dacoits started firing on the police party, while the police also retaliated. Later, one of the dacoits namely Jehanzaib alias Zebi was injured by the firing of his accomplices.

The police arrested the injured dacoit and recovered looted a motorcycle and weapons from his possession, however, his accomplices managed to escape from the scene. Police said that the arrested criminal was a history-sheeter and involved in heinous crimes.

