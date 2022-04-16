UrduPoint.com

History Sheeter On The Run Nabbed In Separate Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Gulghust Police Station arrested a history-sheeter along with aide, who was named in murder, attempt to murder, terrorism, brandishing weapon on social media and kidnap among dozens other crimes.

Accused identified as Babar alias Murgi was assumed a terror symbol in the city at large for several months, said the police.

Two pistols of 30- bore range with bullets were also recovered from the accused's possession.

The arrested criminal was reported to have involved in torturing a youth named Nadeem Sahu along with accomplices by putting chain into his neck.

Both of arrested culprits were surrendered to local magistrate who entitled the police to take their remand to complete investigation.

