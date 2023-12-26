History shteer injured in police encounter

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) A history-sheeter involved in more than 18 cases got injured by their accomplices in the attempt of liberation from police custody, police said.

The accused named Sadaf Zia was being taken to recover stolen goods in the limits of Machiwal police station when the two

unidentified accomplices ambushed the police to get released their fellow at Pull Chuk no 557.

The injured outlaw was wanted by Machhiwal Police Station Sadar, Arif Wala, Rang Shah, Chicha Watni sadar Dera Rahim Harappa and others, police said.

SHO of the police station shifted the injured accused to nearby hospital while the search for the fled criminals who attacked the police was underway.