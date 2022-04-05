(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said today Pakistan was at the crossroads and those who remained loyal and committed to its ideology, would be remembered in history

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said today Pakistan was at the crossroads and those who remained loyal and committed to its ideology, would be remembered in history.

Addressing the PTI Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) here at the Governor's House, he said the current political situation was the result of a foreign conspiracy hatched against the elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in collaboration with the opposition parties.

He, however, appreciated the PTI's parliamentarians, who remained steadfast despite lucrative offers by the opposition leaders. Both money and party tickets were offered to buy their loyalties.

The prime minister paid tributes to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for working with honesty and dedication to serve the people in three and a half years. His performance was much better than his counterparts in other provinces.

Usman Buzdar had earned more respect by tendering resignation from his post with dignity, he added.

The prime minister said party tickets for next elections would be awarded to loyal party workers.

Those who remained stuck to the party's ideology, would be considered for the tickets, he added.

Imran Khan said women workers had also been playing a constructive role in strengthening the party and their contribution was praiseworthy.

He assured his full support to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as PTI's candidate for Punjab chief minister, who, he hoped, would win the election.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said friends were proved only in the hour of trial. Those MPAs, who remained committed, were pride of the party.

He said the so-called alliance of the opposition parties was unnatural and would shatter soon. They were disappointed and cracks were visible in their ranks.

He said the PTI parliamentarians, who had changed their loyalties, were facing tough response from their constituents.

Today, Qureshi said, the popularity of Imran Khan was at peak as China, Russia, Iran and Uzbekistan were expressing solidarity with him. The people of Pakistan also stood with their leader for the sake of country's integrity and sovereignty, he added.