UrduPoint.com

History To Remember Only Loyal To Pakistan's Ideology: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 08:32 PM

History to remember only loyal to Pakistan's ideology: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said today Pakistan was at the crossroads and those who remained loyal and committed to its ideology, would be remembered in history

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said today Pakistan was at the crossroads and those who remained loyal and committed to its ideology, would be remembered in history.

Addressing the PTI Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) here at the Governor's House, he said the current political situation was the result of a foreign conspiracy hatched against the elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in collaboration with the opposition parties.

He, however, appreciated the PTI's parliamentarians, who remained steadfast despite lucrative offers by the opposition leaders. Both money and party tickets were offered to buy their loyalties.

The prime minister paid tributes to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for working with honesty and dedication to serve the people in three and a half years. His performance was much better than his counterparts in other provinces.

Usman Buzdar had earned more respect by tendering resignation from his post with dignity, he added.

The prime minister said party tickets for next elections would be awarded to loyal party workers.

Those who remained stuck to the party's ideology, would be considered for the tickets, he added.

Imran Khan said women workers had also been playing a constructive role in strengthening the party and their contribution was praiseworthy.

He assured his full support to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as PTI's candidate for Punjab chief minister, who, he hoped, would win the election.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said friends were proved only in the hour of trial. Those MPAs, who remained committed, were pride of the party.

He said the so-called alliance of the opposition parties was unnatural and would shatter soon. They were disappointed and cracks were visible in their ranks.

He said the PTI parliamentarians, who had changed their loyalties, were facing tough response from their constituents.

Today, Qureshi said, the popularity of Imran Khan was at peak as China, Russia, Iran and Uzbekistan were expressing solidarity with him. The people of Pakistan also stood with their leader for the sake of country's integrity and sovereignty, he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Governor Iran Punjab Russia China Provincial Assembly Buy Alliance Uzbekistan Money Women Post From Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

DC Abbottabad chairs DRRC meeting

DC Abbottabad chairs DRRC meeting

2 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan levelled baseless allegations against C ..

Aleem Khan levelled baseless allegations against CM: spokesman

2 minutes ago
 UK Envoy Promises Not to Refuse Holding Requested ..

UK Envoy Promises Not to Refuse Holding Requested UN Security Council Meetings

2 minutes ago
 Moscow to Respond to Expulsion of Diplomats From L ..

Moscow to Respond to Expulsion of Diplomats From Latvia, Estonia - Foreign Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin condemns European 'pressure' on Gazprom, war ..

Putin condemns European 'pressure' on Gazprom, warns of reprisals

5 minutes ago
 Four outlaws held for selling fake mobil oil

Four outlaws held for selling fake mobil oil

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.