(@FahadShabbir)

JEDDAH (Saudi Arabia), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar has said that history will never forget the criminal silence of the world's leading human rights leaders on the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Addressing the International Conference on ‘Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment’ jointly organized by the OIC and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on Wednesday, she said Israel's ongoing attacks in the Gaza Strip were a huge political and humanitarian disaster.

The NCSW chairperson said the Palestinian people were facing indescribable pain. More than 7,700 Palestinians had been killed and over 19,740 injured and that number was increasing. About 2,400 or 66 percent were the children among the total dead, she added.

Nilofar said schools and hospitals were being bombed the the blockade (of the Gaza Strip) has been tightened.

She said the Israeli occupation meant enslaving the Palestinian people, with brutalities, illegal detentions, imprisonment and extrajudicial executions.

She said Israel's continuous occupation of Palestinian territories and the mistreatment of Palestinians was a question mark on the "sleeping conscience" of the powerful people of the world.

She criticized the international community for not taking adequate measures to stop the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.

She regretted that some member countries of the United Nations tried to Justify the Israeli aggression. How could the indiscriminate bombing of the entire population (of Gaza) be called a defensive operation with the vague aim of destroying Hamas, she questioned.

The Israeli bombardment in the northern part of Gaza had resulted in widespread destruction, she added.

Nilofar said the Israeli government had shown its fascist face to the whole world, but the international community had failed to provide the support needed to end the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

"The world has missed the opportunity to support the oppressed people of Palestine on the basis of humanitarian sympathy," she regretted.

She also criticized the Western countries for their continued support for Israel despite its human rights abuses.