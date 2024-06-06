Hitec University organized successful job fair for final year students

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Hitec University on Thursday hosted a successful recruitment drive for its final year students, attracting more than 20 companies from across the country.

According to APP Correspondent, The Vice Chancellor inaugurated the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of a bright future and career for the students.

The event aimed to provide students with employment opportunities and bridge the gap between industry and academia.

The event included interviews, providing students with the opportunity to showcase their skills and secure jobs.

Leading companies participated in the recruitment drive, offering students a platform to kick start their careers.

The university's initiative demonstrates its dedication to shaping the future of its students and promoting employability.

The Vice Chancellor expressed gratitude to the participating companies, presenting shields to their representatives in appreciation of their support.

APP/ajq/378