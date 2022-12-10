The fifth convocation of the HITEC University is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 12

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The fifth convocation of the HITEC University is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 12.

Briefing the newsmen about the upcoming convocation, Vice Chancellor Dr S Kamran Afaq said that Governor Punjab Engr Balgeeh Ur Rehman would distribute medals and certificates among the scholars and students in various disciplines.

He said that heavy industries Taxila Chief Lt General Syed Amir Raza would preside over the event as the guest of honor.

The VC said medals and degrees would be awarded to 991 students of the academic session of 2016 and 201, including 157 scholars of MS and PhD of various faculties, 301 of BS Mechanical Engineering, 297 of BS Electrical Engineering, 110 of BS Computer Sciences and 50 of Computer Engineering.