Hitler Is Text Book Hero In Modi's Gujarat: President Arif Alvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 02:52 PM

Hitler is text book hero in Modi's Gujarat: President Arif Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that Hitler is text books hero in Modi's Gujarat.He urged the world to pay attention to the RSS and BJP agenda which takes inspiration from Hitler and the ideology of Nazism

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that Hitler is text books hero in Modi's Gujarat.He urged the world to pay attention to the RSS and BJP agenda which takes inspiration from Hitler and the ideology of Nazism.

In a tweet on Friday, he said Hitler is a textbook hero in Modi's Gujarat.In Modi's Gujarat, Hitler is a textbook hero.

RSS/BJP agenda takes inspiration from Hitler and the Ideology of Nazism. The World should pay attention ,he added.

