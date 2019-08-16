(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that Hitler is text books hero in Modi's Gujarat.He urged the world to pay attention to the RSS and BJP agenda which takes inspiration from Hitler and the ideology of Nazism.

RSS/BJP agenda takes inspiration from Hitler and the Ideology of Nazism. The World should pay attention ,he added.