'Hitler Modi' will never succeed in its dream to occupy Kashmir: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that 'Hitler Modi' would never succeed in its dream to occupy Kashmir till the last Kashmiri is alive as Indian move to abolish the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is a clear violation of international laws.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and Indian move is definitely a threat to regional peace and stability.

The present Indian policies may lead India itself towards destruction, he added.

He said Narendra Modi is using every possible tactics to suppress the Kashmiris' movement for their right to self-determination but Kashmiris and Pakistani people are determined to get the Kashmiris' right at all costs.

Modi's policies are been condemned by Indian politicians as well, he said, adding, Indian aggression is posing serious threat to regional peace and stability.

He said I would also like to salute the struggle and sacrifices of genius and brave Kashmiris rendered over 70 years and yet Indian Army failed to suppress the movement for freedom of Kashmiri people by force.

He said the entire Pakistani nation was united on Kashmir cause and would stand by Kashmiri of Indian occupied Kashmir who were struggling for their birthright to self- determination and freedom from Indian subjugation despite atrocities being perpetrated on them by the fascist Indian government led by it Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also urged all political parties in country to continue on focusing the Kashmir cause instead of raising internal political affairs as Modi wants to weak us internally.

"No leader or politician would survive in Pakistan's politics who would compromise on Kashmir", he remarked.

Minister said India knows well that if they attacked Pakistan they will get befitting response from our brave Armed forces and their economy can be destroyed.

India has realized that, Pakistan is capable enough to defend itself in terms of skills and weapons technology. Unnecessary escalation between two nuclear states can result into massive catastrophe, he said, adding, Indian army is not well trained and less in capabilities as compared to Pakistan Army.

Pakistan's stance is clear that we want to resolve all outstanding issues through negotiations, he added.

He said every single Kashmiri is not willing to accept Indian hegemony in the valley and its illegal occupation.

Sheikh Rasheed said, the leaders of different countries have also admitted that Narendra Modi has violated international charters and bilateral agreements with Pakistan.

He said Pakistan already conveyed a message of peace and harmony and we stood by it, adding, but it is India that is not in favor of resolving bilateral issues through dialogue.

He said i will request the Kashmiris not to go back to their struggle and they should continue their fightas Prime minister Imran Khan was committed to resolve the long standing issue of Kashmir.