HIU Nabs Accused In Young Woman’s Murder, Recovers Weapon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 08:06 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Bhara Kahu police arrested a man accused of killing a young woman after swift action following a complaint lodged by her father on Monday.
A public relations officer told APP that a citizen submitted an application at Bhara Kahu police station, stating that his daughter had been unjustly killed by accused Adnan, who opened fire on her with a firearm.
Acting promptly on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. The Bhara Kahu police, in collaboration with HIU, utilized modern technical and scientific investigative methods to apprehend the accused.
A pistol was also recovered from his possession.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq emphasized that Islamabad Police is conducting indiscriminate operations to curb crimes, violence, and murder incidents. “The accused will be brought to justice with strict legal action, ensuring a solid case based on concrete evidence,” he said.
He added that Islamabad Police is utilizing all available resources to protect the lives and property of citizens.
