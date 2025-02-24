Open Menu

HIU Nabs Accused In Young Woman’s Murder, Recovers Weapon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 08:06 PM

HIU nabs accused in young woman’s murder, recovers weapon

The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Bhara Kahu police arrested a man accused of killing a young woman after swift action following a complaint lodged by her father on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Bhara Kahu police arrested a man accused of killing a young woman after swift action following a complaint lodged by her father on Monday.

A public relations officer told APP that a citizen submitted an application at Bhara Kahu police station, stating that his daughter had been unjustly killed by accused Adnan, who opened fire on her with a firearm.

Acting promptly on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. The Bhara Kahu police, in collaboration with HIU, utilized modern technical and scientific investigative methods to apprehend the accused.

A pistol was also recovered from his possession.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq emphasized that Islamabad Police is conducting indiscriminate operations to curb crimes, violence, and murder incidents. “The accused will be brought to justice with strict legal action, ensuring a solid case based on concrete evidence,” he said.

He added that Islamabad Police is utilizing all available resources to protect the lives and property of citizens.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Mustafa Amir murder case: Famous actor’s son mak ..

Mustafa Amir murder case: Famous actor’s son makes startling revelations in

32 seconds ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 School councils activated in Khanewal to improve e ..

School councils activated in Khanewal to improve educational standards

5 minutes ago
 Pak-China cooperation in education, media to be ex ..

Pak-China cooperation in education, media to be expanded: Chinese ambassador

5 minutes ago
 Complaint cell set up to prevent illegal profiteer ..

Complaint cell set up to prevent illegal profiteering during Ramazan

5 minutes ago
 Over 1,700 students awarded degrees at HU convocat ..

Over 1,700 students awarded degrees at HU convocation

12 minutes ago
Pakistan’s economy moving towards stabilization: ..

Pakistan’s economy moving towards stabilization: Finance Minister

16 minutes ago
 SSP Sukkur visits Ali Wahan, reviews security arra ..

SSP Sukkur visits Ali Wahan, reviews security arrangements

5 minutes ago
 IHC suspends decision regarding placing citizen's ..

IHC suspends decision regarding placing citizen's family on ECL

7 minutes ago
 Karachi’s role vital in boosting exports; Ahsan ..

Karachi’s role vital in boosting exports; Ahsan Iqbal

7 minutes ago
 Motorway police seize truck carrying illegal timbe ..

Motorway police seize truck carrying illegal timber near Burhan

7 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi vi ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi visits DI Khan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan